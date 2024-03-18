The 24-year-old was instrumental last season as Sheffield United secured promotion to the top flight, but left before the Blades played their first game back in division.

He was recruited by Marseille but it has not been plain-sailing in Ligue 1 for the Senegal international. The playmaker has struggled to emulate his Blades form, although there have been flashes of his technical excellence.

Despite having only joined Marseille in the last summer window, he was linked with a return to England in January. Crystal Palace were said to be among his admirers but a move failed to materialise. Everton were also said to be keen on Ndiaye, who made a total of 88 appearances in a Sheffield United shirt.

Iliman Ndiaye left Sheffield United for Marseille last summer. Image: CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP via Getty Images

According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, Palace did indeed hope to sign Ndiaye but he is said to be in no rush to move on. He has not missed a league fixture for nearly two months, with his last absence being due to international duties.