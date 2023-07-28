The 20-year-old is said to have six Championship clubs keen on him, with Wednesday, Birmingham City, Stoke City, Sunderland and Cannon’s former club Preston North End reportedly among them.
It has been claimed Everton are prepared to send him out on loan this season but journalist Alan Nixon has reported on his Patreon page that the Toffees want to pocket a six-figure loan fee.
Cannon was among the Championship's most exciting young players last season, impressing after joining Preston on loan in January. He notched eight goals in 21 appearances, having previously only been given three outings at senior level by Everton.
Wednesday have already added to their attacking options with the loan signing of Ashley Fletcher from Watford, although the addition of Cannon would arguably significantly strengthen their frontline.