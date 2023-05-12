All Sections
Every Sheffield United player out of contract this summer including Billy Sharp, Wes Foderingham and Ben Osborn

Sheffield United are a Premier League club once again but once celebrations die down, the time for big decisions arrives.

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 12th May 2023, 13:34 BST
Updated 12th May 2023, 13:34 BST

There are several players out of contract at Bramall Lane this summer, including firm fan favourites such as Billy Sharp. The forward gave an emotional speech at the club’s promotion parade, insisting he would stay “one, 10, 20 more years” and thanking fans “if this is the end”.

Below is every Blades player out of contract this summer as fans eagerly await publication of the club’s retained list.

The 37-year-old has been with the Blades since 2015.

1. Billy Sharp

The 37-year-old has been with the Blades since 2015.

Foderingham became the club's first choice goalkeeper during the 2021/22 campaign.

2. Wes Foderingham

Foderingham became the club's first choice goalkeeper during the 2021/22 campaign.

The forward scored 13 league goals in the club's promotion-winning campaign.

3. Oli McBurnie

The forward scored 13 league goals in the club's promotion-winning campaign.

The midfielder has been on the books at Bramall Lane since 2019.

4. Oliver Norwood

The midfielder has been on the books at Bramall Lane since 2019.

