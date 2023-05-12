Every Sheffield United player out of contract this summer including Billy Sharp, Wes Foderingham and Ben Osborn
Sheffield United are a Premier League club once again but once celebrations die down, the time for big decisions arrives.
There are several players out of contract at Bramall Lane this summer, including firm fan favourites such as Billy Sharp. The forward gave an emotional speech at the club’s promotion parade, insisting he would stay “one, 10, 20 more years” and thanking fans “if this is the end”.
Below is every Blades player out of contract this summer as fans eagerly await publication of the club’s retained list.