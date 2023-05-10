Sheffield United in the Premier League: What issues the Blades face from budgets and shape to Billy Sharp's future

Sheffield United have earnt their place in the Premier League with a consistent season where they have shown their qualities despite numerous potential off-field dramas.

Fulham have made light work of it this season and Bournemouth have defied even their own expectations – certainly those of the manager who kicked it off, Scott Parker. Nottingham Forest could yet make it three out of three to survive, though Leeds United will be hoping not.

Even so, upgrades will be needed to this squad and issues will have to be addressed. Here are some of the big areas they need to look at.

BUDGETS

What really needs sorting as a matter of urgency is the ownership of the club with Prince Abdullah bin Musaid Al Saud keen to sell and saying last month he was hopeful of doing a deal within four weeks.

Managers who go up via the play-offs often complain it leaves them around three weeks behind their automatically-promoted rivals in terms of planning, so Heckingbottom does not want to squander that advantage.

BORROWED: James McAtee and Tommy Doyle are on loan at Sheffield United from Manchester City

Whilst being in the Premier League opens a treasure trove for clubs, the Blades' debts will ensure that a lot goes out as quickly as it comes in. If the prince remains in charge, they will be operating on a tight, perhaps even uncompetitive, budget.

Knowing what they are working with will influence how ambitious they can be with all the other decisions that need to be made.

CONTRACT TALKS

The transfer embargo in place from January until late April meant Sheffield United could not offer new contracts or even trigger the extensions available to them in soon-to-expire ones if they wished. Since it was lifted, there has been no opening of the floodgates.

UNCERTAIN FUTURES: Prince Abdullah bin Musaid Al Saud, pictured with soon-to-be-out-of-contract club legend Billy Sharp, is looking to sell Sheffield United

It leaves Wes Foderingham, Billy Sharp, Oli McBurnie, Oliver Norwood, Jack Robinson, Enda Stevens, John Fleck, Ben Osborn, Ismaila Coulibaly, Jordan Amissah, Femi Seriki and Kyron Gordon in limbo.

Foderingham is in every sense a keeper and when it comes to the rest of the first-team regulars, the worse the financial situation, the more are likely to retained, particularly as so many are good characters. Keeping many as back-ups might be more sensible than buying in new faces but too many in the first XI would be a worry.

Centre-back Jack O'Connell is also out of contract but having not played since 2020, it seems unrealistic he will get an extension regardless.

FORMATION

GOALS RETURN: Do Sheffield United need an upgrade on Oli McBurnie?

Heckingbottom was keen on a 3-4-3 as caretaker manager of the Blades in the Premier League two years ago and was of a mind to go down that route again this season, only for availability and form to push him down the 3-5-2/3-4-1-2 path.

Like Chris Wilder in 2019, Heckingbottom may feel he needs to do something slightly different for the higher level and a 3-4-2-1 would allow him to flood the midfield when under the cosh. Three at the back seems certain to remain, though.

CENTRE-BACKS

Two of Sheffield United's preferred back three are Premier League class in John Egan and Anel Ahmedhodzic, but the decline after the ninth-placed finish of 2019-20 had a lot to do with the knee injury to left-sider O'Connell.

Robinson has done a sterling job there this season, seeing off loanee Ciaran Clark, but his limitations probably mean his role in the Premier League should be limited to that of reliable back-up.

The question then is does Heckingbottom look for someone fitting the buccaneering mould of O'Connell – a left-footed Ahmedhodzic – to follow the pattern that brought so much success in 2019-20, or does realism (and perhaps budget) mean he goes for someone more defensive?

TRANSFER OPTION? Former Huddersfield Town left-back Harry Toffolo could be available regardless of whether Nottingham Forest avoid promotion

Ahmedhodzic will be the cover for Egan as the central centre-back, meaning Chris Basham will be important as the Bosnian's deputy.

WING-BACKS

George Baldock upped his game as the matches became more important and is confident the Premier League will again bring the best out of him. With the more attacking Jayden Bogle as competition, the Blades look well-served on the right.

Rhys Norrington-Davies showed great promise at left wing-back – and also filled in at left centre-back – but has not played since October because of a knee injury so alternatives will be needed.

Stevens looks past his best, Max Lowe is yet to convince he is Premier League quality and Osborn is an enthusiastic utility man, but not a realistic second choice.

Former Huddersfield Town left-back Harry Toffolo could be a good option irrespective of whether Nottingham Forest are relegated.

CENTRAL MIDFIELD

Particularly once they got their feet under the table in the second half of the season, the quality in Sheffield United's midfield centred around Manchester City loanees Tommy Doyle and James McAtee.

Premier League clubs can only loan one player at a time from a rival, so the Blades will be unable to get both back on the same terms.

Doyle replacing previously ever-present Norwood as the team's deep-lying playmaker looked like an upping of the gears ready for next season's step up in class but whether they can persuade City to sell, be at the front of the queue and afford the 21-year-old remains to be seen.

If not, the decision to dispense with Norwood at such a critical moment - though he often came off the bench - would suggest at the very least Heckingbottom needs someone else to threaten his place.

McAtee played a more attacking role, alongside or sometimes in front of Sander Berge.

City seem unlikely to sell so another loan would be ideal but Aston Villa are also thought to be interested. The Blades must hope the way Heckingbottom has handled the youngster works in their favour, especially if Villa fall short of qualifying for Europe.

If not McAtee, does pragmatism push them down the path of someone more box-to-box? Scouts are said to be watching Brest’s Haris Belkebla.

More depth would be welcome in midfield as the years appear to creep up on Fleck, but it is a question of what is possible.

CENTRE-FORWARD

Almost every newly-promoted Premier League team needs to up its game at centre-forward, and the Blades are no exception. Heckingbottom often highlighted how profligate they were in the Championship and chances will be much scarcer in 2023-24.

The last time they were in this boat, McBurnie was one of their solutions but he scored seven top-flight goals in two seasons. Daniel Jebbison is raw, Sharp 37, and on top of not having scored in the Premier League, Rhian Brewster had injury problems last year.

With Iliman Ndiaye inked in as the second striker – Heckingbottom will be loathe to sell him to raise spending money – someone to lead the line and a player to back him up look necessary but cost will be a huge consideration.

Morgan Gibbs-White formed a slightly unorthodox but excellent front two with Ndiaye at the back end of last season but even if Forest went down, his performances are likely to mean a long queue of suitors and a huge price tag for a player who cost £42.5m.

Whoever owns the Blades at the start of next season, they are unlikely to be shopping in that market.