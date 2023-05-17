All Sections
Every Sheffield Wednesday player out of contract this summer including Dominic Iorfa, Josh Windass and Lee Gregory

As soon as Sheffield Wednesday’s season comes to an end, attention will turn to comings and goings.

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 17th May 2023, 06:00 BST

The club have not yet published a retained list, something clubs typically do when their campaign has officially ended. Wednesday are still involved in the League One play-offs, although are preparing to face the daunting challenge of cancelling out a four-goal deficit when they take on Peterborough United in their semi-final second leg.

A number of Owls players are out of contract this summer, meaning there are plenty of decisions to be made. Below is every senior player reported to be out of contract this summer.

The defender has made over 100 appearances for the Owls.

1. Dominic Iorfa

The defender has made over 100 appearances for the Owls. Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images

The versatile Paterson has been with Wednesday since 2020.

2. Callum Paterson

The versatile Paterson has been with Wednesday since 2020. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

The 29-year-old has made 40 appearances in all competitions this season and scored 15 goals.

3. Josh Windass

The 29-year-old has made 40 appearances in all competitions this season and scored 15 goals. Photo: LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images

The midfielder joined the Owls from Everton in 2021.

4. Dennis Adeniran

The midfielder joined the Owls from Everton in 2021. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

