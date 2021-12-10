Ex-Barnsley defender training with Preston North End ahead of Championship fixture

In October 2020, Barnsley terminated the defender's contract by mutual consent after he was suspended from all football and football-related activity for two years following a breach of the Football Association's anti-doping regulations.

Diaby joined the Tykes from Belgian outfit Lokeren on a four-year deal in the summer of 2019 but was suspended from first-team duties in January 2020 while the Football Association investigated reports that he failed a drugs test.

BAMBO DIABY: The ex-Barnsley defender is reportedly on trial at Preston North End. Picture: Getty Images.

He is eligible to play again next month and has been reportedly training with Preston, who Barnsley face on Saturday afternoon.

Diaby, who is still only 23, posted on Instagram in October that he had kept himself strong and could be signed by North End who appointed former Sheffield Wednesday forward Ryan Lowe as their new manager this week.

Meanwhile, Lowe has said Ched Evans, who played the full duration of last Saturday’s 1-0 loss at Blackburn, Andrew Hughes and Sepp Van Den Berg have been “struggling”.

That trio are being assessed, along with Tom Barkhuizen and Josh Murphy.

Barnsley appear to have no fresh injury concerns following their 1-1 draw with Huddersfield last weekend.

That was a third match for the Tykes under Poya Asbaghi, who succeeded Markus Schopp last month.

The trio of games have seen the team beaten by Swansea before drawing with Peterborough and then claiming another point against the Terriers last time out.

They currently lie second-bottom of the table, eight points adrift of safety, while Preston are 18th, nine clear of the drop zone.