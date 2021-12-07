Former Sheffield Wednesday player appointed as Preston North End manager ahead of league clash with Barnsley

Ryan Lowe has been confirmed as the new manager at Deepdale, with the Tykes set to visit Preston this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Lancashire club were left with a vacancy to fill after Frankie McAvoy departed as head coach on Monday night.

RYAN LOWE: Has been appointed Preston North End manager. Picture: Getty Images.

Lowe played for a number of clubs during a long playing career which ended in 2018. Between 2011 and 2012, he played 26 games for Sheffield Wednesday while scoring eight goals.

He went into management with Bury before joining Plymouth Argyle in 2019. He resigned his position with the Devon club on Tuesday in order to pursue an the opportunity with Preston.

Lowe guided Argyle to promotion from League Two into League One in the 2019-20 season, and leaves with the club sitting fourth in the third tier. He also enjoyed promotion with Bury, as he took them into League One.

Barnsley, who are eight points from safety, will be Lowe's first test as North End boss with the Championship contest kicking off at 3pm on Saturday.