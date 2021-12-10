Leeds United man could opt for Liverpool move, ex-Ipswich owner targets Huddersfield Town takeover - gossip

Some squads will need more attention than others, with some Yorkshire sides fighting relegation while others eye promotion.

Doncaster Rovers are one side in a survival battle, with chief executive Gavin Baldwin pledging 'significant investment' for the club's next manager in a bid to avoid the drop to League Two.

Could Leeds United be forced to make some unplanned additions after they suffered further injury blows this week?

Meanwhile, two of the Whites' star men have been linked with moves to Liverpool recently but those reports suggest any potential transfers would not happen until the summer.

Sheffield United are facing an anxious wait over the future of one loan star while Sheffield Wednesday are battling to sign a Huddersfield Town defender.

Speaking of Huddersfield, reports are claiming they are being targeted for a takeover by former Ipswich Town owner and chairman Marcus Evans.

In other news, free agent Jacob Butterfield, who has been training with Barnsley to gain fitness is no longer at the club.

All the latest transfer rumours involving Yorkshire clubs can be found below.

1. Phillips to snub Red Devils Kalvin Phillips is ready to snub Manchester United in favour of a move to Liverpool in the summer (The Sun).

2. Jacob Butterfield stops training with Tykes Free agent Jacob Butterfield is no longer training with Barnsley (Barnsley Chronicle)

3. Boro enter race for Gayle Middlesbrough and Stoke City have joined the race to sign Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle (Football Insider).

4. Leeds target Agustín Álvarez Leeds United have entered the race for Peñarol's Agustín Álvarez. The 20-year-old has scored 23 goals and claimed five assists in 40 matches across all competitions this season. (La República).