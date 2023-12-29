Ex-Fulham and Chelsea man among favourites to take charge of Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday's rivals
The 43-year-old has been out of work since being axed by Club Brugge back in March. He was interviewed by Leeds United in the summer after Sam Allardyce’s exit, although the job was eventually given to Daniel Farke.
He has appeared in BetVictor’s list of favourites for the Plymouth job, leapfrogging the likes of Dean Holden and Leighton Baines. Parker has been priced at 6/1 to take charge, putting him level with Paul Cook and John Eustace.
Only the favourite, Gus Poyet, sits above the aforementioned trio at 6/4. It is not difficult to understand why Parker would appeal to Plymouth considering his track record at Championship level.
He sealed promotion from the division with both Fulham and Bournemouth, although had more resources at his disposal than he would have at Home Park.
Plymouth clinched promotion from League One last season and currently sit 16th in the Championship.
They have been on the hunt for a new boss since Steven Schumacher left his post in the dugout to take the reins at Stoke City.