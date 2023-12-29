Former Fulham and AFC Bournemouth boss Scott Parker has emerged among the favourites to take the reins at Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday’s Championship rivals Plymouth Argyle.

The 43-year-old has been out of work since being axed by Club Brugge back in March. He was interviewed by Leeds United in the summer after Sam Allardyce’s exit, although the job was eventually given to Daniel Farke.

He has appeared in BetVictor’s list of favourites for the Plymouth job, leapfrogging the likes of Dean Holden and Leighton Baines. Parker has been priced at 6/1 to take charge, putting him level with Paul Cook and John Eustace.

Only the favourite, Gus Poyet, sits above the aforementioned trio at 6/4. It is not difficult to understand why Parker would appeal to Plymouth considering his track record at Championship level.

Scott Parker was sacked by Club Brugge earlier this year. Image: DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images

He sealed promotion from the division with both Fulham and Bournemouth, although had more resources at his disposal than he would have at Home Park.

Plymouth clinched promotion from League One last season and currently sit 16th in the Championship.