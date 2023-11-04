All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

Ex-Huddersfield Town and Portsmouth boss made favourite to be appointed by Bradford City's League Two rivals

Former Huddersfield Town boss Danny Cowley has been made favourite to take charge of Grimsby Town.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 4th Nov 2023, 09:49 GMT
Updated 4th Nov 2023, 09:49 GMT

The 45-year-old has been out of work since being axed by Portsmouth earlier this year.

He has been among the favourites for various vacancies since, including the one at Bradford City.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

According to the BBC, he agreed terms with the Bantams but changed his mind due to family reasons.

Most Popular
Danny Cowley has previously led Huddersfield Town. Image: George Wood/Getty ImagesDanny Cowley has previously led Huddersfield Town. Image: George Wood/Getty Images
Danny Cowley has previously led Huddersfield Town. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

Bradford are not the only EFL club without a manager, with their fourth tier rivals Grimsby Town also in the market for a new boss.

The Mariners recently parted company with Paul Hurst and Cowley is the BetVictor favourite to replace him at 1/1.

He currently sits ahead of promising young coach Nathan Rooney, who has been priced at 4/1.

Cowley is also the favourite to take the reins at another EFL club – Lincoln City.

The Imps are a club he is familiar with having led them between 2016 and 2019.