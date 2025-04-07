Former Huddersfield Town and Bradford City forward James Vaughan is leaving his role at Everton - and is reportedly set for an interesting new challenge.

A well-travelled frontman in his playing days, Vaughan represented the likes of Crystal Palace, Sunderland and Birmingham City as well as the Terriers and Bantams.

He hung up his boots in 2021 and after a spell as Everton’s loans pathway manager, was made their head of academy recruitment and player pathways last year.

However, the Toffees have confirmed the 36-year-old is set to vacate his post.

The club’s academy director Gareth Prosser said: “James has decided to take up an opportunity elsewhere and will leave Everton later this month.

“On behalf of everyone at the club, I’d like to thank James for his service and wish him all the best for the future.”

Everton did not confirm the nature of Vaughan’s new opportunity but according to The Sun, it could see him link up with a departing Liverpool star.

It has been widely reported that Trent Alexander-Arnold will leave Anfield in the summer to join Real Madrid on a free transfer.

Vaughan could reportedly join the defender’s team of advisers as he prepares for pastures new in Spain.

The 36-year-old started his playing career at Everton, managing nine goals across 61 appearances.