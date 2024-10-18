Former Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United defender Sean Morrison is a veteran of the EFL.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is three short of 300 Championship appearances, while he has also collected 50 Premier League outings and 77 in League One.

A seasoned centre-back, he was part of Cardiff City’s Championship promotion-winning squad in 2018 and boasts a wealth of experience. However, Morrison is approaching the end of yet another month as a free agent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Huddersfield fans will remember Morrison from his loan moves to the club from Reading, although it was after departing the Royals permanently that he really established himself.

Sean Morrison was released by Rotherham United in the summer of 2024. | Jess Hornby/Getty Images

He spent nearly a decade in heart of Cardiff’s defence, delivering commanding displays under a series of managers. His lengthy association with the Bluebirds came to an end in 2023, when he joined Rotherham.

He made 30 appearances in all competitions for the Millers last term, but was unable to prevent the club suffering relegation to League One.

While his spell at Rotherham was hardly an ideal start to his post-Cardiff career, Morrison arguably has plenty more to offer at just 33.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He trained with Bristol Rovers over the summer, reuniting with his former Rotherham boss Matt Taylor, but there was no deal struck.

While he may currently be in a state of limbo, Morrison could find himself back in football before the next transfer window. As a free agent, he is eligible to join any club with sufficient space in their squad.