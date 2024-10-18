Ex-Huddersfield Town, Rotherham United and Cardiff City man with 297 Championship appearances still a free agent
He is three short of 300 Championship appearances, while he has also collected 50 Premier League outings and 77 in League One.
A seasoned centre-back, he was part of Cardiff City’s Championship promotion-winning squad in 2018 and boasts a wealth of experience. However, Morrison is approaching the end of yet another month as a free agent.
Huddersfield fans will remember Morrison from his loan moves to the club from Reading, although it was after departing the Royals permanently that he really established himself.
He spent nearly a decade in heart of Cardiff’s defence, delivering commanding displays under a series of managers. His lengthy association with the Bluebirds came to an end in 2023, when he joined Rotherham.
He made 30 appearances in all competitions for the Millers last term, but was unable to prevent the club suffering relegation to League One.
While his spell at Rotherham was hardly an ideal start to his post-Cardiff career, Morrison arguably has plenty more to offer at just 33.
He trained with Bristol Rovers over the summer, reuniting with his former Rotherham boss Matt Taylor, but there was no deal struck.
While he may currently be in a state of limbo, Morrison could find himself back in football before the next transfer window. As a free agent, he is eligible to join any club with sufficient space in their squad.
It is the time of year when injuries start to bite, therefore bringing Morrison on board may just prove to be a tempting option for some EFL clubs.
