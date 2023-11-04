All Sections
Ex-Leeds United and Charlton Athletic man a 'strong contender' for Bristol Rovers job

Former Leeds United coach Karl Robinson is reportedly emerging as a strong contender for the Bristol Rovers job.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 4th Nov 2023, 14:12 GMT
Updated 4th Nov 2023, 14:12 GMT

The 43-year-old is yet to return to coaching following his departure from Elland Road at the end of last season.

He had been drafted in to assist Sam Allardyce in the dugout but the duo could not save the club from relegation to the Championship.

According to journalist Darren Witcoop, Robinson is a contender to succeed the recently sacked Joey Barton at the Memorial Ground.

Karl Robinson is reportedly a strong contender to land the Bristol Rovers job. Image: Alex Burstow/Getty ImagesKarl Robinson is reportedly a strong contender to land the Bristol Rovers job. Image: Alex Burstow/Getty Images
He is said to be keen to manage at a level no lower than League One.

Although he has had coaching spells at Leeds and Blackburn Rovers, Robinson boasts vast experience of being a number one.

He led Milton Keynes Dons for six years and has also taken the reins at Charlton Athletic and Oxford United.

Bristol Rovers currently sit 15th in League One having won just five of their opening 14 league fixtures.

