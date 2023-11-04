Ex-Leeds United and Charlton Athletic man a 'strong contender' for Bristol Rovers job
The 43-year-old is yet to return to coaching following his departure from Elland Road at the end of last season.
He had been drafted in to assist Sam Allardyce in the dugout but the duo could not save the club from relegation to the Championship.
According to journalist Darren Witcoop, Robinson is a contender to succeed the recently sacked Joey Barton at the Memorial Ground.
He is said to be keen to manage at a level no lower than League One.
Although he has had coaching spells at Leeds and Blackburn Rovers, Robinson boasts vast experience of being a number one.
He led Milton Keynes Dons for six years and has also taken the reins at Charlton Athletic and Oxford United.
Bristol Rovers currently sit 15th in League One having won just five of their opening 14 league fixtures.