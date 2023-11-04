Former Leeds United coach Karl Robinson is reportedly emerging as a strong contender for the Bristol Rovers job.

The 43-year-old is yet to return to coaching following his departure from Elland Road at the end of last season.

He had been drafted in to assist Sam Allardyce in the dugout but the duo could not save the club from relegation to the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to journalist Darren Witcoop, Robinson is a contender to succeed the recently sacked Joey Barton at the Memorial Ground.

Karl Robinson is reportedly a strong contender to land the Bristol Rovers job. Image: Alex Burstow/Getty Images

He is said to be keen to manage at a level no lower than League One.

Although he has had coaching spells at Leeds and Blackburn Rovers, Robinson boasts vast experience of being a number one.

He led Milton Keynes Dons for six years and has also taken the reins at Charlton Athletic and Oxford United.