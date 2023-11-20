Former Leeds United forward Steve Morison has emerged as the joint favourite to take charge of League Two side Grimsby Town.

Steve Morison began his senior managerial career with Cardiff City. Image: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

The Mariners are one of the many EFL outfits to have made a change in the dugout relatively early on in the season.

A defeat to Doncaster Rovers proved to be the final straw for the club, who opted to axe Paul Hurst.

Morison, a well-travelled forward in his playing days, has been installed as one of the BetVictor favourites to replace Hurst at 2/1.

This puts him level with former Huddersfield Town boss Danny Cowley.

Morison began his senior managerial career with Cardiff City, although made a shock move into the non-league pyramid with Hornchurch earlier this year.

He joined Leeds as a player in January 2013 before going on to make 42 appearances for the Whites.

Although hailed for his work ethic at Elland Road, he struggled in front of goal and notched on just five occasions.