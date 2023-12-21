Ex-Leeds United and Millwall man among favourites to take charge of Bradford City's League Two rivals
Morison is currently in charge of non-league outfit Hornchurch, having taken the reins in a shock move earlier this year. However, he is among the BetVictor favourites to succeed Matt Gray as Sutton boss.
Sutton wielded the axe at the weekend following a humiliating 8-0 defeat to Stockport County. Mark Bonner, recently dismissed by Cambridge United, is the BetVictor favourite to step into Gray’s shoes at 5/1.
Morison is priced at 10/1, behind Steve Cotterill and Jason Goodliffe. The 40-year-old has had one managerial spell in the EFL, at Cardiff City, but his reign was brought to an end in September 2022.
He has been linked with a number of vacancies since his Bluebirds exit but a return to the EFL has not materialised.
As a player, Morison scored five goals across 42 appearances for Leeds.
He is remembered more fondly by fans of Millwall, who he represented in three separate spells.