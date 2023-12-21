Former Leeds United and Millwall forward Steve Morison is among the favourites to take charge of Bradford City’s League Two rivals Sutton United.

Morison is currently in charge of non-league outfit Hornchurch, having taken the reins in a shock move earlier this year. However, he is among the BetVictor favourites to succeed Matt Gray as Sutton boss.

Sutton wielded the axe at the weekend following a humiliating 8-0 defeat to Stockport County. Mark Bonner, recently dismissed by Cambridge United, is the BetVictor favourite to step into Gray’s shoes at 5/1.

Morison is priced at 10/1, behind Steve Cotterill and Jason Goodliffe. The 40-year-old has had one managerial spell in the EFL, at Cardiff City, but his reign was brought to an end in September 2022.

Steve Morison made 42 appearances for Leeds United as a player. Image: ANDREW YATES/AFP via Getty Images

He has been linked with a number of vacancies since his Bluebirds exit but a return to the EFL has not materialised.

As a player, Morison scored five goals across 42 appearances for Leeds.