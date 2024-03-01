Ex-Leeds United, Huddersfield Town and Bradford City boss emerges as favourite for Cambridge United job
The 54-year-old has been out of work since he parted ways with Indian outfit Bengaluru in December. He has now been made the BetVictor favourite to take the reins at the Abbey Stadium at ½.
Cambridge are currently being led on an interim basis by Barry Corr, who picked up the baton after Neil Harris rocked the U’s by leaving for Millwall. Harris answered an SOS call from the Lions with his former club embroiled in a battle for Championship survival.
Grayson’s managerial stock may have dropped in recent years but he boasts vast experience of management in the EFL. He is also a promotion expert when it comes to the third tier, having escaped League One with Blackpool, Leeds, Huddersfield and Preston North End.
His last spell in Yorkshire was in 2018, when he penned a short-term deal with Bradford but left upon its expiry.
Behind Grayson in the list of favourites for the Cambridge job is Mark Kennedy, who was most recently Lincoln City’s head coach. Behind Kennedy is another former Leeds boss, Garry Monk.
Former Barnsley boss Michael Duff sits as fourth-favourite at 6/1, while outside contenders include Gary Rowett and Lee Johnson.