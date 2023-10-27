Ex-Leeds United, Liverpool and Manchester City star axed from managerial role despite unbeaten start to season
The 48-year-old only took charge of the club in June and had overseen an unbeaten start to the season in the Saudi second tier.
However, his contract has been terminated and he has been replaced by Real Madrid icon Michel.
His Al-Qadsiah spell was the fourth tenure of Fowler’s career as a manager.
He has previously led Muangthong United, Brisbane Roar and East Bengal.
There has been an influx of European stars in Saudi Arabia, where money to lure top talent is now available.
Among those who played under Fowler at Al-Qadsiah are former Leeds goalkeeper Joel Robles, ex-West Bromwich Albion forward Mbaye Diagne and EFL veteran Max Power.
The club had been linked with a swoop for Leeds captain Liam Cooper, although a move never materialised and he remains on the books at Elland Road.