All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040

Ex-Leeds United, Liverpool and Manchester City star axed from managerial role despite unbeaten start to season

Former Leeds United star Robbie Fowler has been axed as manager of Saudi Arabian side Al-Qadsiah.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 27th Oct 2023, 09:35 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 09:54 BST

The 48-year-old only took charge of the club in June and had overseen an unbeaten start to the season in the Saudi second tier.

However, his contract has been terminated and he has been replaced by Real Madrid icon Michel.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

His Al-Qadsiah spell was the fourth tenure of Fowler’s career as a manager.

Most Popular
Former Leeds United forward Robbie Fowler has lost his job. Image: Chris Hyde/Getty ImagesFormer Leeds United forward Robbie Fowler has lost his job. Image: Chris Hyde/Getty Images
Former Leeds United forward Robbie Fowler has lost his job. Image: Chris Hyde/Getty Images

He has previously led Muangthong United, Brisbane Roar and East Bengal.

There has been an influx of European stars in Saudi Arabia, where money to lure top talent is now available.

Among those who played under Fowler at Al-Qadsiah are former Leeds goalkeeper Joel Robles, ex-West Bromwich Albion forward Mbaye Diagne and EFL veteran Max Power.

The club had been linked with a swoop for Leeds captain Liam Cooper, although a move never materialised and he remains on the books at Elland Road.

Related topics:LiverpoolManchester CityLiam Cooper