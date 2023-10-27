Former Leeds United star Robbie Fowler has been axed as manager of Saudi Arabian side Al-Qadsiah.

The 48-year-old only took charge of the club in June and had overseen an unbeaten start to the season in the Saudi second tier.

However, his contract has been terminated and he has been replaced by Real Madrid icon Michel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His Al-Qadsiah spell was the fourth tenure of Fowler’s career as a manager.

Former Leeds United forward Robbie Fowler has lost his job. Image: Chris Hyde/Getty Images

He has previously led Muangthong United, Brisbane Roar and East Bengal.

There has been an influx of European stars in Saudi Arabia, where money to lure top talent is now available.

Among those who played under Fowler at Al-Qadsiah are former Leeds goalkeeper Joel Robles, ex-West Bromwich Albion forward Mbaye Diagne and EFL veteran Max Power.