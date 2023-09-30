Former Leeds United star Tyler Adams has suffered an injury setback after making his AFC Bournemouth debut.

Former Leeds United star Tyler Adams has suffered an injury setback after. Image: RAUL ARBOLEDA/AFP via Getty Images

The midfielder missed the final stretch of the 2022/23 campaign due to a hamstring injury, watching from the sidelines as Leeds were relegated to the Championship.

He joined Bournemouth for a reported £24m in the summer, although his debut was delayed by his injury.

Cherries boss Andoni Iraola eventually handed Adams a first outing in midweek, introducing him as a substitute in their Carabao Cup clash with Stoke City.

However, just days later, Adams was absent from the Bournemouth squad named for their Premier League meeting with Arsenal.

Speaking after watching his side lose to the Gunners, Iraola confirmed Adams was set for another spell out of action.

As reported by the Daily Bournemouth Echo, Iraola said: “I don’t know what to call it, a setback, but he is not feeling well. He has been out for a lot of time, so we have to reassess, to reset, to take the good decisions, thinking in everything.

“It is true that he is going to be out for some time, for sure. I think it’s the same area.