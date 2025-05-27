Former Leeds United and Rotherham United defender Scott Wootton has been snapped up by A-League basement boys Perth Glory.

The Australian outfit endured a dismal 2024/25 campaign, finishing bottom of the table in the top flight.

However, they have wasted little time pressing ahead with recruitment and have struck a deal to sign English defender Wootton.

A product of Liverpool and Manchester United’s academies, the 33-year-old represented England at youth level but failed to progress into a Premier League player.

Scott Wootton was on the books at Leeds United between 2013 and 2016. | Tony Johnson

Scott Wootton at Leeds United

Leeds paid a reported £1m to their bitter rivals Manchester United for Wootton’s services in the summer of 2013.

He had not made a first-team breakthrough at Old Trafford, but had accumulated experience with loan spells at Tranmere Rovers, Peterborough United, Nottingham Forest and Peterborough United.

Wootton spent three years at Leeds, playing at centre-back and right-back across his 74 outings for the Whites.

He was loaned to Rotherham in 2014 and appeared set to join the Millers on a permanent basis, only for then-Whites owner Massimo Cellino to block the move.

Wootton did, however, leave for Milton Keynes Dons on a permanent basis in the summer of 2016.

Scott Wootton left Leeds United in 2016 after making 74 appearances for the Whites. | Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Scott Wootton joins Perth Glory

After joining Perth from league rivals Wellington Phoenix, he said: “I’m really looking forward to starting my next chapter here at Perth Glory. After speaking initially with [football director] Stan Lazaridis, it very quickly became a very easy decision for me.

“He ticked every box you want to hear as a player. At first he was very honest about the situation that he inherited and extremely passionate and enthusiastic about the changes he wanted to make to the culture of the club and the direction he wants to take the team moving forward, which is to be competing at the top end of the league and winning trophies.

“It was refreshing to hear his determination and we share the same ambitions. He, along with the gaffer [head coach David Zdrilic], then outlined their plans for the club and how ambitious he is going to be with the players he will be signing and the players that will be staying at the club and it was something that really excited me.

“I understand it’s been a frustrating number of seasons for the fan base, but I can assure them that myself and the team being put together for next season and beyond will be fighting for their club every single week to make sure that Glory are competing towards the top of the league.