Ex-Leeds United star linked with Newcastle United and Arsenal makes admission regarding Manchester City future

Former Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips has admitted he needs to be playing games as he continues to struggle for minutes at Manchester City.
Tom Coates
Published 18th Oct 2023, 12:39 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 12:39 BST
Kalvin Phillips has struggled for minutes at Manchester City. Image: George Wood/Getty ImagesKalvin Phillips has struggled for minutes at Manchester City. Image: George Wood/Getty Images
The 27-year-old has retained his place in the England set-up despite finding himself out of favour at club level.

He has made just 26 appearances for Manchester City since joining from boyhood club Leeds last year.

Speaking after featuring in England’s win over Italy, Phillips told Channel 4: “I know that I need to be playing games and competing every weekend. I’m going to have to make a decision on [my future] over the next months.

“He [Gareth Southgate] just says that for me to keep my spot I have to be playing games. That’s what I want to do. I have agreed with Gareth on that.

“I want to play football and want to play as much as possible. Over the last year and a half I haven’t been able to do that due to injuries and [other factors].

“It’s something I am going to have to think about. Hopefully my chance does come but if it doesn’t then I will have to make other decisions as well.”

Speculation regarding his future has been rife, with Arsenal and Newcastle United among the clubs said to be interested in securing his services.

