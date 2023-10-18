Former Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips has admitted he needs to be playing games as he continues to struggle for minutes at Manchester City.

Kalvin Phillips has struggled for minutes at Manchester City. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

The 27-year-old has retained his place in the England set-up despite finding himself out of favour at club level.

He has made just 26 appearances for Manchester City since joining from boyhood club Leeds last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking after featuring in England’s win over Italy, Phillips told Channel 4: “I know that I need to be playing games and competing every weekend. I’m going to have to make a decision on [my future] over the next months.

“He [Gareth Southgate] just says that for me to keep my spot I have to be playing games. That’s what I want to do. I have agreed with Gareth on that.

“I want to play football and want to play as much as possible. Over the last year and a half I haven’t been able to do that due to injuries and [other factors].

“It’s something I am going to have to think about. Hopefully my chance does come but if it doesn’t then I will have to make other decisions as well.”