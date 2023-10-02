All Sections
Ex-Leeds United winger linked with Wrexham and Gillingham set to join new club

Former Leeds United winger Stuart McKinstry is reportedly set to join Scottish outfit Queen’s Park.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 09:23 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 09:24 BST
Stuart McKinstry left Leeds United in the summer. Image: Alex Morton/Getty ImagesStuart McKinstry left Leeds United in the summer. Image: Alex Morton/Getty Images
Stuart McKinstry left Leeds United in the summer. Image: Alex Morton/Getty Images

The 21-year-old has been a free agent since he was released by Leeds following the conclusion of the 2022/23 campaign.

He had managed just two senior appearances for the Whites and spent his final season with the club on loan at Motherwell.

The Daily Record have claimed there was interest in securing his services from EFL trio Wrexham, Gillingham and Forest Green Rovers.

However, the report states he is set to return to Scotland to join Queen’s Park.

The Spiders compete in the Scottish Championship and are led by ex-Anderlecht coach Robin Veldman.

They currently sit seventh in the division, having lost five of their opening eight league games.

