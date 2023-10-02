Ex-Leeds United winger linked with Wrexham and Gillingham set to join new club
Former Leeds United winger Stuart McKinstry is reportedly set to join Scottish outfit Queen’s Park.
The 21-year-old has been a free agent since he was released by Leeds following the conclusion of the 2022/23 campaign.
He had managed just two senior appearances for the Whites and spent his final season with the club on loan at Motherwell.
The Daily Record have claimed there was interest in securing his services from EFL trio Wrexham, Gillingham and Forest Green Rovers.
However, the report states he is set to return to Scotland to join Queen’s Park.
The Spiders compete in the Scottish Championship and are led by ex-Anderlecht coach Robin Veldman.
They currently sit seventh in the division, having lost five of their opening eight league games.