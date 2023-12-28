Ex-Liverpool and Middlesbrough man installed as favourite to take charge of Bradford City's League Two rivals
Salford recently parted ways with Neil Wood after a decline in form saw the club fall to 21st in the League Two table. He had been in charge for less than two years, having replaced former Bantams boss Gary Bowyer at the helm in May 2022.
Considering Salford are owned by Project 92 Limited, comprised mostly of Manchester United legends, it is not surprising that a Red Devils icon has emerged as the early favourite to take the reins.
Ince, who starred at Old Trafford between 1989 and 1995, is the early BetVictor frontrunner at 1/1. He sits ahead of second favourite Dean Holden, who is priced at 5/2.
Outside contenders include Paul Hurst and Mark Hughes, both priced at 6/1.
Ince has been out of work since April, when he was relieved of his duties as manager of Reading. He left with the Royals embroiled in a battle for Championship and the club eventually slid into League One.
His Reading reign was his first for nearly a decade, having left his previous managerial post in 2014. His most successful stint in the dugout was at Milton Keynes Dons, who he led to the League Two title and an EFL Trophy triumph in 2008.