Ex-Manchester City and Newcastle United man emerges as new favourite for Bradford City job

A new favourite for the managerial vacancy at Bradford City has emerged.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 16:41 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 16:41 GMT

It has been nearly a month since Mark Hughes was axed by the Bantams following an unspectacular start to the season.

Various favourites for the role have emerged since and the latest is ex-Premier League star Joey Barton.

The 41-year-old was recently sacked by Bristol Rovers after nearly three years at the helm.

Joey Barton is the favourite to land the Bradford City job. Image: Dan Mullan/Getty Images
Joey Barton is the favourite to land the Bradford City job. Image: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

He had previously led Fleetwood Town following his retirement from playing.

BetVictor are offering odds of 6/4 for Barton to become the new Bantams boss.

He sits narrowly ahead of ex-Milton Keynes Dons head coach Graham Alexander, who has been priced at 5/2.

Robbie Fowler, recently dismissed by Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Qadsiah, is third favourite at 10/1.

Bradford will be led into this weekend’s FA Cup clash with Wycombe Wanderers by Mark Trueman.

The Bantams coach recently took the caretaker baton from Kevin McDonald, who has resumed his playing duties.

