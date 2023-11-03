A new favourite for the managerial vacancy at Bradford City has emerged.

It has been nearly a month since Mark Hughes was axed by the Bantams following an unspectacular start to the season.

Various favourites for the role have emerged since and the latest is ex-Premier League star Joey Barton.

The 41-year-old was recently sacked by Bristol Rovers after nearly three years at the helm.

Joey Barton is the favourite to land the Bradford City job. Image: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

He had previously led Fleetwood Town following his retirement from playing.

BetVictor are offering odds of 6/4 for Barton to become the new Bantams boss.

He sits narrowly ahead of ex-Milton Keynes Dons head coach Graham Alexander, who has been priced at 5/2.

Robbie Fowler, recently dismissed by Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Qadsiah, is third favourite at 10/1.

Bradford will be led into this weekend’s FA Cup clash with Wycombe Wanderers by Mark Trueman.