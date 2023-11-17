Ex-Manchester United coach set for return to football after short-lived Leeds United stint

Former Leeds United and Manchester United coach Chris Armas has reportedly been hired as the new head coach of Colorado Rapids.

The MLS outfit have been managerless since parting ways with Robin Fraser but sources have told The Athletic that Armas has been selected as Fraser’s successor.

A deal is said to have been reached following an "extensive” interview process.

Formerly a number one at New York Red Bulls and Toronto FC, Armas took a step into assisting with his move to Manchester United in 2021.

Chris Armas counts Manchester United and Leeds United among his former clubs. Image: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

He worked closely with Ralf Rangnick but left in May 2022, having a spell away from the game before returning with Leeds in January 2022.

The move reunited with him with former colleague Jesse Marsch, although the reunion was short-lived as Marsch was axed shortly after the arrival of Armas.

After briefly helping out as co-interim boss, Armas left Elland Road as Michael Skubala took sole charge of caretaker duties.