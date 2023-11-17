Ex-Manchester United coach set for return to football after short-lived Leeds United stint
The MLS outfit have been managerless since parting ways with Robin Fraser but sources have told The Athletic that Armas has been selected as Fraser’s successor.
A deal is said to have been reached following an "extensive” interview process.
Formerly a number one at New York Red Bulls and Toronto FC, Armas took a step into assisting with his move to Manchester United in 2021.
He worked closely with Ralf Rangnick but left in May 2022, having a spell away from the game before returning with Leeds in January 2022.
The move reunited with him with former colleague Jesse Marsch, although the reunion was short-lived as Marsch was axed shortly after the arrival of Armas.
After briefly helping out as co-interim boss, Armas left Elland Road as Michael Skubala took sole charge of caretaker duties.
Armas’ former colleague Marsch is yet to return to management, despite having been linked with a number of vacancies since his Leeds exit.