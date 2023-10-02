Next Rangers manager: Ex-Leeds United boss and former Huddersfield Town manager among favourites
The Gers are currently being led on an interim basis by club legend Steven Davis, after parting ways with Michael Beale.
Beale was axed with Celtic comfortably top of the Scottish Premiership.
Marsch is currently listed as 7/1 to take the reins by PaddyPower, making him the joint-fourth favourite.
Ahead of the American are Pascal Jansen, Kevin Muscat and Graham Potter.
Also at 7/1 is Warnock, who recently left his post at Huddersfield Town.
The Terriers opted to replace the veteran with Darren Moore, although Warnock has insisted he is not done with football yet.
March was axed by Leeds earlier this year, with the Whites embroiled in a battle for Premier League survival.
He is yet to return to management, although has done some punditry work.
Outside contenders in the odds list include ex-Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder at 28/1 and Middlesbrough’s Michael Carrick at 50/1.