The 53-year-old is currently preparing the England national team for Euro 2024, although reports have suggested he has been identified as a potential successor to Erik ten Hag.

Manchester United’s hierarchy are said to be admirers of Southgate, who has been in charge of the Three Lions since 2016. He has overseen an upturn in tournament performance since taking the reins, although has attracted criticism from sections of the England fanbase since the 2022 World Cup.

He has been priced at 6/4 to take the reins by BetVictor, placing him above joint second-favourites Julen Lopetegui, Unai Emery, Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter, all priced at 8/1.

A talented defender in his playing days, Southgate represented Crystal Palace, Aston Villa and Middlesbrough before hanging up his boots. He stepped into management with Middlesbrough, before going on to lead England’s under-21 side after a break from the game.

Manchester United have endured a turbulent chapter in their history over the last decade, losing a grip on their status as European powerhouses. They have been overtake by the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool and have not won the Premier League since 2013.