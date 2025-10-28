Ex-Rotherham United boss named as manager at League One rivals with former Huddersfield Town and Doncaster Rovers as no.2

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall

Football Writer

Published 28th Oct 2025, 18:42 GMT
Updated 28th Oct 2025, 18:43 GMT
FORMER Rotherham United chief Leam Richardson has been named as the new manager at League One outfit Reading.

Richardson replaces ex-Leeds United striker Noel Hunt, who was recently axed by the Berkshire club.

Leeds-born Richardson, 45, has been out of the game since being sacked by the Millers in April 2024 after a short spell in charge.

He has signed a deal with the Royals until the summer of 2027 and ex-Huddersfield Town and Doncaster Rovers head coach Danny Schofield will be one of his assistants alongside James Beattie.

ROTHERHAM, ENGLAND - APRIL 5: Rotherham United head coach Leam Richardson reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match between Rotherham United and Plymouth Argyle at AESSEAL New York Stadium on April 5, 2024 in Rotherham, England.(Photo by Ed Sykes/Getty Images)

Richardson enjoyed previous success in the third-tier with Wigan.

Reading chairman Rob Couhig said: "I have admired Leam for some time.

"He is a coach and leader who embodies exactly the qualities we want at Reading Football Club – hard work, diligence, organisation and an absolute commitment to improving players.

"He achieved promotion from League One in extremely difficult circumstances and proved he can build success. He is humble, he is driven, and he builds strong, honest cultures – something I know Royals fans value and respect.

Former Huddersfield Town and Doncaster Rovers head coach Danny Schofield.placeholder image
Former Huddersfield Town and Doncaster Rovers head coach Danny Schofield.

"Leam knows this division, he knows what a winning dressing room looks like and he understands the standards required to get there. He is hungry, ambitious and determined to move this football club forward. We are delighted to welcome him to Reading.”

Richardson’s Royals welcome his former club Rotherham on November 22.

