Ex-Rotherham United boss named as manager at League One rivals with former Huddersfield Town and Doncaster Rovers as no.2

FORMER Rotherham United chief Leam Richardson has been named as the new manager at League One outfit Reading.

Richardson replaces ex-Leeds United striker Noel Hunt, who was recently axed by the Berkshire club.

Leeds-born Richardson, 45, has been out of the game since being sacked by the Millers in April 2024 after a short spell in charge.

He has signed a deal with the Royals until the summer of 2027 and ex-Huddersfield Town and Doncaster Rovers head coach Danny Schofield will be one of his assistants alongside James Beattie.

Richardson enjoyed previous success in the third-tier with Wigan.

Reading chairman Rob Couhig said: "I have admired Leam for some time.

"He is a coach and leader who embodies exactly the qualities we want at Reading Football Club – hard work, diligence, organisation and an absolute commitment to improving players.

"He achieved promotion from League One in extremely difficult circumstances and proved he can build success. He is humble, he is driven, and he builds strong, honest cultures – something I know Royals fans value and respect.

"Leam knows this division, he knows what a winning dressing room looks like and he understands the standards required to get there. He is hungry, ambitious and determined to move this football club forward. We are delighted to welcome him to Reading.”