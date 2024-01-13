Former Rotherham United marksman Freddie Ladapo is reportedly high on the wanted list of Charlton Athletic.

The 30-year-old left South Yorkshire in 2022, bringing an end to three-and-a-half-year stay with the Millers. He was snapped up by Ipswich Town, who he helped seal promotion from League One last season.

However, he could be in line for a return to the third tier with Football Insider claiming he is a loan target for Charlton. The Addicks are said to have made the recruitment of a forward a priority in the transfer window.

Ladapo certainly fits the bill of a proven League One attacker, having clinched promotion from the third tier on three separate occasions.

He has been a pit-part player at Portman Road this season, making just two league starts for the high-flying Tractor Boys. Ipswich are reportedly in the market for a forward themselves, which could push Ladapo further down the pecking order.

Charlton have been active in the transfer market, adding four new faces already in the current window. Among those to have joined the Addicks is midfielder Tyreeq Bakinson, who has made a loan move from Sheffield Wednesday.