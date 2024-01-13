All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING

Ex-Rotherham United, Plymouth Argyle and Crystal Palace man 'wanted' by Charlton Athletic

Former Rotherham United marksman Freddie Ladapo is reportedly high on the wanted list of Charlton Athletic.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 13th Jan 2024, 10:05 GMT

The 30-year-old left South Yorkshire in 2022, bringing an end to three-and-a-half-year stay with the Millers. He was snapped up by Ipswich Town, who he helped seal promotion from League One last season.

However, he could be in line for a return to the third tier with Football Insider claiming he is a loan target for Charlton. The Addicks are said to have made the recruitment of a forward a priority in the transfer window.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ladapo certainly fits the bill of a proven League One attacker, having clinched promotion from the third tier on three separate occasions.

Freddie Ladapo left Rotherham United for Ipswich Town in 2022. Image: George Wood/Getty ImagesFreddie Ladapo left Rotherham United for Ipswich Town in 2022. Image: George Wood/Getty Images
Freddie Ladapo left Rotherham United for Ipswich Town in 2022. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

He has been a pit-part player at Portman Road this season, making just two league starts for the high-flying Tractor Boys. Ipswich are reportedly in the market for a forward themselves, which could push Ladapo further down the pecking order.

Charlton have been active in the transfer market, adding four new faces already in the current window. Among those to have joined the Addicks is midfielder Tyreeq Bakinson, who has made a loan move from Sheffield Wednesday.

They have also snapped up Conor Coventry from West Ham United, reportedly beating the Owls to his signature.

Related topics:CharltonWest Ham UnitedCharlton AthleticCrystal PalaceLeague OneMillers