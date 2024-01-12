The well-travelled marksman trained with the Owls earlier on in the campaign, before Xisco Munoz was axed at Hillsborough. A permanent deal never materialised and he eventually penned a short-term contract at Wycombe Wanderers.

He has now departed the Chairboys to link up with Neil Harris at Cambridge. He has joined on a deal until the end of the season and will wear the number 18 shirt.

Taylor said: “I am excited to get started. The final stages have been done really quickly but I am glad to be here and looking forward to it. The only thing you can ask for as a footballer is to be wanted and I have played my best football when I have been wanted and given the responsibility to be the man up top to carry the team forward.

“Hopefully that is what will happen here and we can bring some short term success and solidify the team’s position in the league.”

U’s boss Harris said: “Lyle has been a proven goal scorer over a period of time and has got fantastic experience at this level and leagues above as well.

“He is up to speed now after having six weeks at Wycombe and we think we are getting a player who is coming in hungry, determined and has a desire to score goals.