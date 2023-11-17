All Sections
Former Sheffield United forward and ex-Sheffield Wednesday trialist recruited by League One club

Former Sheffield United forward and ex-Sheffield Wednesday forward Lyle Taylor has been snapped up by a League One club.
By Tom Coates
Published 17th Nov 2023, 10:02 GMT
Updated 17th Nov 2023, 10:02 GMT

The 33-year-old had been a free agent after Nottingham Forest cut him loose at the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

An experienced EFL frontman, Taylor was linked with an array of clubs following his release including Rotherham United and Milwall.

He also trained with Sheffield Wednesday earlier on in the season, while the Owls were still under the management of Xisco Munoz.

Lyle Taylor spent time training with Sheffield Wednesday earlier this season. Image: Marc Atkins/Getty ImagesLyle Taylor spent time training with Sheffield Wednesday earlier this season. Image: Marc Atkins/Getty Images
Lyle Taylor spent time training with Sheffield Wednesday earlier this season. Image: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

However, a move never materialised and he has now been recruited by Wycombe Wanderers.

The Chairboys have moved to land Taylor following a serious injury to Brandon Hanlan.

A short-term deal has been agreed and he will go straight into Wycombe’s squad for their upcoming meeting with AFC Wimbledon.

As well as potentially marking his Wycombe debut, the fixture will be a reunion for Taylor.

The forward represented AFC Wimbledon between 2015 and 2018, impressing in front of goal and earning a move to Charlton Athletic with his exploits.

