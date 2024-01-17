Former Sheffield United, Leeds United and Huddersfield Town boss Neil Warnock has emerged among the favourites to take charge of League Two outfit Notts County.

The Magpies side were dealt a blow earlier this month, when their highly-rated head coach Luke Williams was recruited by Swansea City. They are yet to unveil his successor, with interim boss Jim O’Brien still at the helm.

Warnock has emerged among the BetVictor favourites to fill the vacancy, with odds of 5/2. Only Stuart Maynard and Morten Dahm Kjærgaard sit above him in the list of favourites.

The 75-year-old has been out of work since September, when he was replaced as Huddersfield manager by Darren Moore. He did not close the door on a return to management, although admitted to favouring an appointment later on in the campaign.

Neil Warnock left Huddersfield Town in September 2023. Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Luring the veteran to League Two could be difficult but Warnock does have history with the Magpies. He led the club from 1989 until 1993, overseeing two promotions in a memorable chapter in the club’s history.

He would go on to become a serial promotion winner and has since had success at various clubs.