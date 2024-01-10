Ex-Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday men among favourites for Notts County job
The Magpies were dealt a significant blow when Swansea City came calling for Williams, recruiting him to fill the vacancy opened by the sacking of Michael Duff. He returned to the Swansea.com Stadium having previously worked for the club as a coach during Russell Martin’s tenure.
Notts County are well in contention for promotion from League Two, sitting sixth in the table. Their promising position only makes their next appointment more crucial, as they will be keen not to squander progress made.
Among the BetVictor favourites is Toshack, who worked as part of Jesse Marsch’s backroom staff at Leeds United. Like Williams, he has a Swansea connection having played for the club and coached within their academy. He has been priced at 8/1 to take the reins at Meadow Lane.
Barry-Murphy is also among the frontrunners, also sitting at 8/1. The former Wednesday midfielder is currently employed by Manchester City as their Elite Development Squad manager, having landed the job in 2021.
The current favourite to fill the vacancy is Stuart Maynard, who is currently in charge of Wealdstone. A vastly experienced coach at non-league level, Maynard has led Wealdstone into 12th place in the National League table this season.