The well-travelled frontman has departed Coalville Town, of the Southern Premier Division Central, following an approach from a league rival. He has left after just over two months at the club, having agreed terms as recently as January.

He now looks set to pen a deal elsewhere, starting a new chapter in his career at the age of 39. A statement issued by Coalville read: “We can confirm that following a seven-day approach from a league rival, Leroy Lita will be departing the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“He leaves with our best wishes and we thank Leroy for his efforts during his short spell after joining from Nuneaton Borough.”

Leroy Lita counts Middlesbrough, Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley among his former clubs. Image: Mark Wieland/Getty Images

Lita is a familiar face in Yorkshire and his first spell in the county started in 2009, when he was recruited by Middlesbrough. He spent two years the Riverside, scoring 20 goals in 82 appearances.

He returned to Yorkshire in 2013, joining Sheffield Wednesday on loan from Swansea City. The forward was impressive in front of goals for the Owls, notching on seven occasions across 17 outings.

It did not prove to be Lita’s last stint in South Yorkshire as he was snapped up Barnsley on a permanent basis in 2014. He was not quite as prolific at Oakwell as he had been elsewhere, scoring just twice in 24 appearances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad