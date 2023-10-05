All Sections
Ex-Southampton and Stoke City boss to be 'considered' for Sheffield Wednesday job after Xisco Munoz sacking

Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly to consider Nathan Jones as a replacement for Xisco Munoz.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 5th Oct 2023, 07:33 BST
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 08:03 BST

The Owls have parted ways with the Spaniard, having endured a torrid start to the 2023/24 campaign.

Following a 1-0 defeat to West Bromwich Albion, the club opted to swing the axe and are now on the hunt for a new manager just 10 games into the season.

The Star understands Jones is to be considered and was spoken to before the appointment of Munoz in the summer.

Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly to consider Nathan Jones as a replacement for Xisco Munoz. Image: Dan Mullan/Getty Images
Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly to consider Nathan Jones as a replacement for Xisco Munoz. Image: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Jones has been out of work since February, when he departed Southampton.

His most impressive spells as a manager have been at Luton Town, who he first took charge of when the Hatters were in League Two.

The manager Wednesday replaced with Munoz in the summer, Darren Moore, is now in charge of Huddersfield Town.

Anyone who takes the reins at Hillsborough will face a mammoth task, with the Owls rock bottom of the second tier.

