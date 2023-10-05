Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly to consider Nathan Jones as a replacement for Xisco Munoz.

The Owls have parted ways with the Spaniard, having endured a torrid start to the 2023/24 campaign.

Following a 1-0 defeat to West Bromwich Albion, the club opted to swing the axe and are now on the hunt for a new manager just 10 games into the season.

The Star understands Jones is to be considered and was spoken to before the appointment of Munoz in the summer.

Jones has been out of work since February, when he departed Southampton.

His most impressive spells as a manager have been at Luton Town, who he first took charge of when the Hatters were in League Two.

The manager Wednesday replaced with Munoz in the summer, Darren Moore, is now in charge of Huddersfield Town.