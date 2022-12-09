John Bostock has signed an 18-month deal with National League side Notts County – six months after leaving Doncaster Rovers.

The 30-year-old, who started his career with Crystal Palace and also represented the likes of Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur, has joined the 15th club of his career after turning down a new deal in South Yorkshire following Doncaster’s relegation to the fourth tier.

Notts County are top of the National League after 21 games and Bostock has penned a permanent contract with the club after training with the squad in recent weeks.

Head coach Luke Williams said: “The opportunity for John to come and train with us was a pleasant surprise to say the least and, very quickly, you could see he has the physique and quality of a top player.

FLEETWOOD, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 09: John Bostock in action during his time at Doncaster Rovers (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

“He’s powerful, very strong when he needs to protect the ball and can move freely. He doesn’t need backlift – he pushes the ball around very cleanly. What you don’t notice until a little later, however, is that he has the mentality of a top player as well. He’s very bright and his attitude is superb.

“I feel really strongly that John will add value – not only as a player, but as a man. He’s gone full circle in football, experiencing really high moments but also probably some low and disillusioned periods, with lots of success woven in.

“He’s bounced back from every difficult period he’s faced and is going to be able to give some really valuable help and advice to the players around him. He’s someone you can’t fail to respect.”

Bostock made his debut with Crystal Palace after turning down the chance to sign a 10-year contract with Barcelona aged 14. He was Palace’s youngest-ever played when he made his debut aged 15 before moving to Tottenham.

