Ex-Tottenham Hotspur and Wolves boss made favourite to take the reins at Leeds United's rivals Stoke City
The Potters are being led on an interim basis by Paul Gallagher following the sacking of Alex Neil. His reign was brought to an end in the aftermath of a 1-0 home defeat to Sheffield Wednesday.
Espirito Santo, formerly of two English clubs, is the BetVictor favourite to succeed Neil at 1-2. This puts him ahead of John Eustace and Jon Dahl Tomasson in the list of favourites.
The 49-year-old made the move to Saudi Arabia after he was axed by Tottenham, taking on the role of manager at Al-Ittihad. He was dismissed last month and replaced by Marcelo Gallardo.
Although his Tottenham stint was short-lived, he is fondly remembered by fans of Wolves. He led the club into the Premier League before consolidating their place in the top flight.
Stoke are one of three Championship clubs on the lookout for a new boss, as they followed in the footsteps of Swansea City and Sunderland by wielding the axe.