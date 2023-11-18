Ex-Tranmere Rovers and Wrexham man made clear favourite to land job with Barnsley's League One rivals
There has been a spate of managerial changes in the EFL, with Bristol Rovers among those to have made a change in the dugout.
They opted to axe Joey Barton as boss but have not yet unveiled his successor.
Matt Taylor, recently sacked by Rotherham United, has been linked with the vacancy.
He was previously the favourite with bookmakers but BetVictor have made Mangan the new frontrunner at 1/3.
The 37-year-old is currently in charge at the Memorial Stadium on an interim basis, having worked within Barton’s coaching team.
The pair had previously worked alongside each other at Bristol Rovers.
A well-travelled forward in his playing days, Mangan counts Tranmere, Wrexham and Shrewsbury Town among his former clubs.
Bristol Rovers occupy 10th place in the third tier, four points behind sixth-placed Barnsley.