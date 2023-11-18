Former Tranmere Rovers and Wrexham forward Andy Mangan has been made favourite to take charge of Barnsley’s League One rivals Bristol Rovers.

Andy Mangan has been made favourite to take charge of Bristol Rovers. Image: Pete Norton/Getty Images

There has been a spate of managerial changes in the EFL, with Bristol Rovers among those to have made a change in the dugout.

They opted to axe Joey Barton as boss but have not yet unveiled his successor.

He was previously the favourite with bookmakers but BetVictor have made Mangan the new frontrunner at 1/3.

The 37-year-old is currently in charge at the Memorial Stadium on an interim basis, having worked within Barton’s coaching team.

The pair had previously worked alongside each other at Bristol Rovers.

A well-travelled forward in his playing days, Mangan counts Tranmere, Wrexham and Shrewsbury Town among his former clubs.