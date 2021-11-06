FA Cup: How much Rotherham United, Doncaster Rovers, Harrogate Town and FC Halifax Town made from first-round progress

Clubs who advanced to the second round of the FA Cup have scooped £34,000 each in prize money.

By Ben McKenna
Saturday, 6th November 2021, 8:02 pm
Updated Saturday, 6th November 2021, 9:00 pm

Rotherham United defeated non-league Bromley on Saturday to advance to the next round while Harrogate Town also beat non-league opposition as they came from behind to beat Wrexham.

Doncaster Rovers beat Scunthorpe United in the early kick-off while FC Halifax Town defeated Maidenhead United in an 11-goal thriller at the Shay Stadium.

PRIZE MONEY: Clubs earn £34,000 for progress to the second round. Picture: Getty Images.

Championship and Premier League clubs enter the competition in round three. For sides reaching the third round, another £82,000 in prize money will be awarded.

Bradford City are still in with a chance of reaching the second round after they were held to a 1-1 draw against Exeter City at Valley Parade.

Sheffield Wednesday take on Plymouth Argyle on Sunday afternoon while York City and Guiseley were both knocked out on Saturday.

