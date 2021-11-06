Next Middlesbrough manager: Chris Wilder set to take over following Neil Warnock's departure

Wilder has been out of work since being relieved of his duties at Sheffield United in March and had previously been made favourite by the bookmakers for the vacant Cardiff City and Barnsley jobs.

Warnock's departure from Middlesbrough was announced on Saturday evening following the club's 1-1 draw at West Brom.

LEADING CONTENDER: Chris Wilder. Picture: Getty Images.

On Tuesday, the Sheffield-born manager broke the record for most number of games managed in English football as he took charge of his 1,602 game in the dugout against Luton Town.

Wilder oversaw the Blades' promotion to the Premier League and guided them to a ninth-placed finish during their first season back in the top flight. The 54-year-old has also earned promotion at Alfreton Town, Oxford United and Northampton Town.