FA Cup results: Rotherham United, Doncaster Rovers, Harrogate Town and FC Halifax Town advance as Bradford City are taken to a replay while York City and Guiseley are knocked out

Rotherham United, Doncaster Rovers, Harrogate Town and FC Halifax Town advanced as Bradford City conceded a late equaliser against Exeter City.

Rotherham United 3-0 Bromley

FA CUP: Four Yorkshire sides booked their place in the second round on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Getty Images.

Rotherham comfortably saw off the challenge of 10-man Bromley with a 3-0 victory in the FA Cup first round.

Both sides headed into the game with unbeaten runs stretching back to mid-September, but the Millers showed their Football League class, with goals before the break from Ben Wiles and Freddie Ladapo effectively ending the contest.

Bromley should have opened the scoring when George Alexander was slipped through, but his initial shot was parried by Viktor Johansson and Wes Harding dove in to deny James Alabi a tap-in.

The game’s first piece of quality saw Rotherham go ahead in the 43rd minute. Chiedozie Ogbene’s ball inside was dummied by Ollie Rathbone and Wiles lashed into the top corner from the edge of the box.

The lead was doubled two minutes into stoppage time, with Ladapo poking in from close range after Richard Wood had flicked on Shane Ferguson’s corner.

Bromley made their task even more difficult when half-time substitute Haji Mnoga was sent off for a wild tackle on Ogbene in the 50th minute.

Will Grigg rounded off the scoring in the 80th minute as he lashed in Tolaji Bola’s cross.

Scunthorpe United 0-1 Doncaster Rovers

Doncaster put their League One struggles to one side to book their place in the second round of the FA Cup with a 1-0 success at Scunthorpe.

Ryan Loft’s 38th-minute own goal proved the difference between two teams who have found league points hard to come by this season – and spoiled new boss Keith Hill’s first game in charge of the Iron.

While neither side were able to find the quality to match their endeavour, Rovers always looked the likelier team to break the deadlock.

And after Rory Watson had earlier denied Joe Dodoo from close range, Loft volleyed past his own keeper from a corner, under pressure from visiting defender Tommy Rowe.

Doncaster dictated the pace of the game after the break, and twice went close to doubling their lead.

Tiago Cukur should have hit the target with a free header that bobbled wide and the Iron breathed a sigh of relief when Branden Horton’s inviting cross took a deflection before bouncing off a post and into the arms of Watson.

Scunthorpe’s only real chance to snatch an equaliser came in stoppage time, but substitute Aaron Jarvis could only find the side-netting from a ball over the top of the visiting defence.

FC Halifax Town 7-4 Maidenhead United

FC Halifax reached the second round of the FA Cup with an incredible 7-4 victory over fellow National League side Maidenhead at The Shay.

The Shaymen opened the floodgates when Tyrell Warren headed home Matty Warbuton’s corner inside 10 minutes.

Maidenhead responded immediately when goalkeeper Sam Johnson spilled a shot and striker Josh Kelly fired in the rebound.

In a frantic opening, playmaker Warbuton restored Halifax’s lead with a classy low finish before Emile Acquah struck Maidenhead level three minutes later.

Pete Wild’s men were dominant and Kian Spence spectacularly scored from distance before forward Billy Waters tucked home his ninth goal of the season for a deserved fourth.

But Acquah ended a dramatic half with his second as the Magpies reduced the deficit.

Jordan Slew improvised to side-foot Halifax’s fifth in the 55th minute after neat interplay between Waters and Jack Senior.

Waters bundled home moments later for six before Kelly struck a left-footed fourth for the Magpies on the break.

Substitute Elliot Newby made it seven with a scuffed effort after Slew’s shot was blocked for the rampant hosts.

Maidenhead stayed resilient and fought for more goals but a remarkable tie ended with Halifax in Monday’s second-round draw.

Bradford City 1-1 Exeter City

Sam Nombe scored a late equaliser to earn Exeter a first round FA Cup replay after a 1-1 draw at Valley Parade in a match where Bradford had the bulk of the chances.

Exeter’s extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to 16 but Bradford enjoyed most of the play before striker Theo Robinson deservedly put them in front in the 28th minute.

Robinson, who had earlier seen a close-range shot clip the crossbar, latched on to a through pass from Charles Vernam before sliding the ball past the advancing goalkeeper Cameron Dawson.

The Bantams continued to dominate and Dawson did well to parry a low shot from Vernam in the 41st minute.

Bradford’s dominance continued after half-time as they came close to increasing their lead in the 65th minute. Elliot Watt’s corner was cleared only to the edge of box from where Levi Sutton struck a superb volley which cannoned off the post.

The home side came close again in the 79th minute when substitute Lee Angol found Oscar Threlkeld with a low cross to the far post, only for Dawson to make a fine save to block his shot.

Former Bradford midfielder Timothee Dieng had the chance to equalise for Exeter when fellow substitute Josh Key cut the ball into his path, but Richard O’Donnell saved his close-range shot.

Exeter persisted and were rewarded with an equaliser in the 86th minute when Key evaded two challenges down the left and Nombe bundled his low cross into the net.

AFC Wimbledon 1-0 Guiseley

AFC Wimbledon booked a place in the second round of the FA Cup after scraping a 1-0 win against sixth-tier Guiseley at Plough Lane.

Three divisions separate the two sides but the visitors more than matched their hosts and Guiseley were unlucky to go behind courtesy of Ollie Palmer’s strike just before the break.

The Dons have now progressed to the second round in nine of the last 12 seasons, but chaotic defending and disjointed forward play sent the Plough Lane faithful home far from happy.

The visitors frustrated Wimbledon for much of the first half and rumblings of discontent were growing among the home support as the break approached.

Their nerves were calmed in the 42nd minute, when Palmer latched onto an Ayoub Assal pass and calmly rounded Brad Wade before slotting into an empty net.

Guiseley piled on the pressure in the second half and could have forced a replay late on if Jacob Gratton’s effort had not flashed just wide of Nik Tzanev’s net.

