Fantasy Premier League: Gameweek 36 Preview - drop those Manchester United players and replace them with Liverpool stars

Managers will be tempted to take point hits to replace players from these teams but should be reminded that they only have three gameweeks to salvage their lost points. Newly-crowned champions Manchester City kick off the gameweek as they travel to Newcastle for the Friday fixture, making the transfer deadline 6.30pm tonight.

Captain Picks

Differential - Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold (Picture: PA)

Mo Salah (£12.7m) vs West Brom (A)

After beating Manchester United on Thursday and with Chelsea and Leicester still to play each other, nine points from their last three games is likely to secure Liverpool a top four finish. The final Champions League spot may come down to goal difference though, so an emphatic win vs West Brom this weekend could be on the cards. Salah has only blanked once in his last six games by contributing four goals and one assist and having more shots and chances from open plan than any other Liverpool player in this period.

Heung-Min Son (£9.6m) vs Wolves (H)

Having scored in his last three games, Son’s re-found consistency is why we prefer him to Harry Kane this week. Both are good captain picks but Kane has neither scored nor assisted in his last two games and is behind Son in terms of shots on target and chances created over the last four gameweeks.

Who's Hot - Burnley's Chris Wood (Picture: PA)

Differential

Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.6m) vs West Brom (A)

Missing out on the England squad seems to have rebooted Alexander-Arnold’s season. The right-back has since played every minute Premier League football available to him and averaged over eight points per game – justifying his expensive price tag. He’s only blanked in one of his last seven league games so you’d expect his form to continue against Championship-bound West Brom.

The Form Guide - Who’s Hot?

Manchester City's Phil Foden (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)

Chris Wood (Burnley, £6.4m)

Over the last four gameweeks, no player in the league has had as many shots on target than Chris Wood and only a handful of players have taken more shots in total. With five goals in his last three games, the Kiwi is the focal point to Burnley’s attack. On penalty duty too, for £6.4m, Wood is great value.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton, £7.6m)

Since returning from injury in gameweek 33, no Everton player has had more shots, shots in the box, shots on target or chances from open play than the Yorkshireman, who has scored twice in his last four games. Against Sheffield United at home, DCL is up against his boyhood club and the league’s second worst defence.

Who's Not - Leicester City's Jamie Vardy (Picture: PA)

Phil Foden (Man City, £6.0m)

Having only started one of Man City’s last six league games, I’m backing Pep Guardiola to rotate his squad and start Foden in at least two of City’s last three games against Newcastle, Brighton and Everton. Foden has averaged a goal or an assist every 97 minutes this season, which is up there with the best in the league.

The Form Guide - Who’s Not?

Jamie Vardy (Leicester, £10.2m)

Vardy bagged eleven goals and eight assists in eighteen games before his injury in January. Since then however, the Leicester number nine has only scored twice and assisted six times in fourteen games, which is a serious dip in form. Kelechi Iheanacho’s rise has impacted his role in the Leicester attack but in terms of fantasy football, it’s the FA Cup final causing Leicester to have a blank gameweek which makes transferring him out a good move.

Mason Mount (Chelsea, £7.3m)

Similar to Vardy in having no league game this weekend, Mason Mount’s lack of form and a fixture makes him vulnerable to being axed from the majority of fantasy teams. He’s only contributed one assist in his last five league games and has a tough fixture schedule for the remainder of the season.

Ones to Watch (Less than 5% ownership)

Ben Godfrey (Everton, £5.0m, 1.4%)

Home games against Sheffield United and Wolves offer Godfrey the chance to add to the consecutive clean sheets he picked up last gameweek. Sheffield United have only scored seven away goals this season so a clean sheet is the minimum we’re expecting from him.

Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace, £5.5m, 1.4%)

Benteke has had more shots (18) than any player in the league in his last four games. He has two goals to show for it and a favourable home fixture against Aston Villa this weekend. For £5.5m, there are few better alternatives.

