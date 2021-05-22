Fantasy Premier League: Gameweek 38 Preview - Mohammed Salah and Timo Werner feel the pressure as Champions League football awaits

GOLDEN BOOT RACE: Mohammed Salah is level on Harry Kane at the top of the goal-scoring charts. Picture: Getty Images.

Harry Kane and Mohammed Salah go head-to-head to for the golden boot and as per usual on the last gameweek of the season, all matches kick off at the same time – Sunday at 4pm, making the transfer deadline Sunday at 2.30pm. Good luck!

Follow the in-house Yorkshire Post Fantasy Football expert John Mount (@Gameweek38) on Twitter for more FPL hints and tips.

Captain Picks

TOP FOUR AIM: For Timo Werner and Chelsea. Picture: Getty Images.

Mo Salah (£12.9m) vs Crystal Palace (H)

Beating Crystal Palace on Sunday will pretty much guarantee Liverpool a top-four finish and qualification into next season’s Champions League. Over the last four gameweeks, only Christian Benteke (19) has taken more shots in the box than Salah (14), who has returned in four of his last five games.

The last time Liverpool played Palace, Salah scored twice and assisted once in 33 minutes.

Patrick Bamford (£6.6m) vs West Brom (H)

IN-FORM: Newcastle United's Joe Willock. Picture: Getty Images.

With two goals and one assist over his last three games, contrary to my prediction a few weeks ago, Bamford has re-found his form, making him the joint-second top-scoring Englishman in the league.

Yet to receive an England call-up however, a few more goals against West Brom could give Southgate a real headache ahead of the Euros.

Timo Werner (£9.2m) vs Aston Villa (A)

Similar to Liverpool, a win this weekend will secure Chelsea Champions League football next season. Werner has either scored or assisted in five of his last six league games and is clearly trusted by manager Thomas Tuchel, having started in the FA Cup final and both legs of their Champions League semi-final, so I expect Werner to start this must-win game.

OUT OF FORM: Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Picture: Getty Images.

He’s also taken more shots (8) than any other Chelsea player over the last four gameweeks.

The Form Guide - Who’s Hot?

Roberto Firmino (Liverpool, £9.1m)

Transferred in by over 75,000 people already this week, Frimino’s three goals in two games coupled with a favourable fixture against Crystal Palace on Sunday is attracting fantasy managers.

He’s Liverpool’s top-scoring forward in the game and no Liverpool player has created more big chances than him (2) over the last four gameweeks.

Stuart Dallas (Leeds, £5.5m)

Winning their latest three games, Bielsa-burnout has turned out to be nothing more than a myth. In fact, over the last four gameweeks only Arsenal have conceded fewer goals and only Liverpool have scored more.

Up against Championship-bound West Brom and with fans in the ground for the first time this season, I heavily expect Leeds to put on a show and to convincingly beat their opponents in front of fans who’ve waited close to 20 years to see Premier League football.

Joe Willock (Newcastle, £4.9m)

Similar to Jesse Lingard earlier in the season, everything Joe Willock touches seems to turn to gold. He’s scored in his last six matches and travels to Fulham to see the season out. On penalty duty too, Willock is a bargain for £4.9m.

The Form Guide - Who’s Not?

Joao Cancelo (Man City, £5.8m)

Cancelo’s red card against Brighton last week brought his Premier League season to an end. Although he has been Man City’s top point-scoring defender this season, I can’t help but feel like he has underperformed.

Across the season, he is in the top five for shots and chances created yet he has only had a hand in six goals. He will be one to keep your eye on next season.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton, £7.5m)

Up against Man City on Sunday, it’s Calvert-Lewin’s poor performances against out-of-form teams that’s raising concern. The Yorkshireman has failed to score in his last three games, against Aston Villa, Sheffield United and Wolves – all of which are bottom-half opposition.

Up against the league’s tightest defence this week, I am struggling to see Calvert-Lewin being able to turn his form around.

Ones to Watch (Less than 5% ownership)

Nicolas Pepe (Arsenal, £7.7m, 1.8%)

Having scored three goals in his last two games, Pepe is ending the season in his best form. If results go their way, Arsenal can still end up with European football next season so there should be no excuse for them being ‘on the beach’.

In gameweek 37, no Arsenal player had more shots in the box (2) or had more penalty area touches (4) than Pepe which indicates his potency.

Ferran Torres (Man City, £7.0m, 3.3%)

Although it’s difficult to predict how Man City will line-up, with the Premier League sewn up and the Champions League final on his mind, there’s a chance that Guardiola will rotate and pick those who aren’t necessarily in City’s first choice eleven.

Torres fits this bill and created more chances (7) and had more shots on target (4) than any other City player over the last four gameweeks.

Matthew Lowton (Burnley, £4.4m, 2.4%)

Sheffield United’s sorry attack is the main reason why they won’t be playing Premier League football this season. The Blades have only scored 19 so far this season and continue to post woeful stats.

Over the last four gameweeks, they have taken the fewest shots (36), shots in the box (22) and most importantly shots on target (5), which all makes me believe that Burnley have a great chance for a clean sheet on Sunday. Matthew Lowton is the joint cheapest way into the Clarets’ defence.

The Explainer

