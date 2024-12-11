Farsley Celtic captain 'conscious and talking' after suspected cardiac arrest in cup tie against Gateshead
Play was brought to a halt in the first-half last night (December 10) and a decision to abandon the game was made.
He was taken from Gateshead’s ground to hospital via ambulance and Farsley have now issued an update on his condition.
A statement issued by the club read: “In tonight’s FA Trophy match with Gateshead, our captain Lewis Turner suffered a suspected cardiac arrest.
“Thanks to the superb professional work by the medical staff and paramedics Lewis was resuscitated and was taken to hospital.
“It is with great relief and happiness that we can report that Lewis is conscious and talking. We will provide further updates as and when it is appropriate to do so.
“We have been in contact with the relevant governing bodies, and in conjunction with them we will be offering all the support possible to Lewis, his family, and the other players and staff.
“Incidents like this put life into context and we hope you will all join us in wishing Lewis and his family all the very best and we look forward to seeing him again soon.”
