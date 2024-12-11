Farsley Celtic captain Lewis Turner is conscious and talking after suffering a suspected cardiac arrest in an FA Trophy match against Gateshead.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Play was brought to a halt in the first-half last night (December 10) and a decision to abandon the game was made.

He was taken from Gateshead’s ground to hospital via ambulance and Farsley have now issued an update on his condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement issued by the club read: “In tonight’s FA Trophy match with Gateshead, our captain Lewis Turner suffered a suspected cardiac arrest.

“Thanks to the superb professional work by the medical staff and paramedics Lewis was resuscitated and was taken to hospital.

Farsley Celtic captain Lewis Turner suffered a suspected cardiac arrest while playing against Gateshead. | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

“It is with great relief and happiness that we can report that Lewis is conscious and talking. We will provide further updates as and when it is appropriate to do so.

“We have been in contact with the relevant governing bodies, and in conjunction with them we will be offering all the support possible to Lewis, his family, and the other players and staff.