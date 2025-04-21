'Fate’s kicking us in the whatsits' - Bradford City boss rues illness and loss of control in Chesterfield draw
Goals from Bobby Pointon, Antoni Sarcevic and Alex Pattison had put Bradford 3-1 up against the Spireites.
However, the hosts roared back with goals from Will Grigg and Liam Mandeville. There has been illness in the Bantams camp and Alexander claimed some players had to be substituted as they were under the weather.
“We’ve dropped two points today because we were super for large parts of that,” Alexander said. “Unfortunately, we’ve lost some players in the second half due to illness.
“I think it’s allowed Chesterfield then to get a period of, when they’re in, maybe control. But for large parts we controlled that game.
“We were superb. We should have scored more, without a doubt. I think we have to look at, not just the goals we concede, but actually how we could have extended the lead throughout that game because we had brilliant chances. Unfortunately, they’ve scored at such a killer time for us.”
Bradford still occupy an automatic promotion slot, sitting third in the table behind Doncaster Rovers and Port Vale. However, they are hovering just one point above fourth-placed Walsall.
“We’re disappointed because of the timing of the goals and the nature of the goals,” Alexander said. “And obviously the position we’re in and the stage of the season, because we’ve had great opportunities to really cement our position.
“But, you know, fate’s kicking us in the whatsits at the minute, but we’re still in a great position to take what we feel we should achieve with what we’ve done this season. But we have to finish the job off and we should have finished the job off today.”
