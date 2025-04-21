Bradford City boss Graham Alexander has claimed illness forced changes in his side’s 3-3 draw with Chesterfield.

Goals from Bobby Pointon, Antoni Sarcevic and Alex Pattison had put Bradford 3-1 up against the Spireites.

However, the hosts roared back with goals from Will Grigg and Liam Mandeville. There has been illness in the Bantams camp and Alexander claimed some players had to be substituted as they were under the weather.

“We’ve dropped two points today because we were super for large parts of that,” Alexander said. “Unfortunately, we’ve lost some players in the second half due to illness.

“I think it’s allowed Chesterfield then to get a period of, when they’re in, maybe control. But for large parts we controlled that game.

“We were superb. We should have scored more, without a doubt. I think we have to look at, not just the goals we concede, but actually how we could have extended the lead throughout that game because we had brilliant chances. Unfortunately, they’ve scored at such a killer time for us.”

Bradford City boss Graham Alexander saw his side surrender a two-goal advantage at Chesterfield. | George Wood/Getty Images

Bradford still occupy an automatic promotion slot, sitting third in the table behind Doncaster Rovers and Port Vale. However, they are hovering just one point above fourth-placed Walsall.

“We’re disappointed because of the timing of the goals and the nature of the goals,” Alexander said. “And obviously the position we’re in and the stage of the season, because we’ve had great opportunities to really cement our position.