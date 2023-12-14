Players familiar with fans of Sheffield United, Leeds United and Leicester City are among the favourites to join Barnsley in the January transfer window.

In less than a month, clubs in the Premier League and EFL will once again be able to conduct transfer business. It is a busy time in the football calendar, as clubs work tirelessly to ensure their squad is stronger, or at least not weaker, when the window ends.

Clubs unhappy with their league positions are often the most active in the January window. Barnsley’s campaign has hardly been a disaster but they do sit outside the play-offs, trailing sixth-placed Derby County by two points.

Reds boss Neil Collins has insisted the club “always want to add and get better”, suggesting additions in January could be possible. Speaking last week, Collins said: "We always want to add and get better, but it’s (also) about sustaining what we have got.”

Sammy Braybrooke is highly thought of at Leicester City. Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images

With the window approaching, here are the favourites to join the Reds in January, courtesy of Sports Lens.

Sammy Braybrooke - 4/1

The midfielder is currently being nursed back to full fitness after suffering an ACL injury. Senior minutes out on loan could potentially benefit the Leicester City prodigy upon his return to action.

Josh Feeney - 6/1

Aston Villa defender Feeney made the bench for Fleetwood Town at just 15 before the Villans snapped him up. Like Braybrooke, a loan to League One could potentially accelerate his development.

Callum Marshall - 13/2

The West Ham United marksman may only be 19 but has already won senior caps for Northern Ireland.

Diogo Monteiro - 7/1

A talented young defender, Monteiro has found competition for places stern since arriving at Leeds United from Swiss side Servette.

Nicksoen Gomis - 9/1

Gomis is yet to establish himself in the first-team at Sheffield United, therefore a loan switch could prove tempting for the defender.

Tariqe Fosu - 9/1

The versatile attacker has a Championship promotion on his CV but has not been snapped up since Brentford released him earlier this year.

Liam Moore - 11/1