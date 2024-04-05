It remains to be seen whether or not Barnsley will still be playing League One football next season as they battle for promotion to the Championship. Neill Collins’ men currently sit fifth in the table, eight points adrift of the second automatic promotion slot.

Regardless of their fate this term, a big summer lies ahead for the Reds. If they fall short in their promotion bid, they must lick their wounds and make sure their squad is ready for another promotion tilt.

If the Championship awaits, they must bolster their ranks and ensure they are ready for the step up in standard. With the end of the season approaching, here is an early look at the Readwrite favourites to join Barnsley in the summer transfer window.

Jonson Clarke-Harris - 5/1

A talismanic figure for Peterborough United, the forward’s future has been up in the air over the last year. Strong linked with moves last summer and in January, fans will be wondering whether the upcoming window is the one in which he leaves Posh.

Marko Marosi - 13/2

A safe pair of hands at Shrewsbury Town, Marosi boasts a wealth of experience between the sticks at League One level. He also has experience of the Championship, gained in his Coventry City days.

Lasse Sorensen - 7/1

The utility man is a classy operator at League One level and is currently a key figure for Barnsley’s promotion race rivals Lincoln City.

Stephen Humphrys - 7/1

The forward has notched nine league goals for Wigan Athletic this season and was linked with a move away from the club in January.

Luke Southwood - 10/1

Cheltenham’s Town first choice between the sticks boasts impressive pedigree, having represented Northern Ireland at senior level and played for Reading in the Championship.

Sam Clucas - 10/1

The vastly experienced midfielder is a regular fixture for Rotherham United, who appear destined for a return to the third tier.Sam Sherring - 10/1

A product of AFC Bournemouth’s youth system, Sherring is now a key figure in defence for Northampton Town.

Tyrese Campbell - 14/1

Once a focal point for Stoke City, Campbell has slipped down the pecking order and a move away from the Potters could prove appealing.

Cafu - 16/1