Clubs who have endured early season struggles, like Bradford City, tend to find the January transfer window quite appealing.

It can be a nightmare for some clubs but those falling well below expectations can use it as an opportunity to breathe life into their campaign. Having come up short in last season’s League Two play-offs, much was expected of the Bantams this time round.

However, an uninspiring first few months of the season has left the club languishing in the bottom half of the table. Mark Hughes paid the price for a poor start with his job and has since been replaced by Graham Alexander.

If Alexander wishes to put his own stamp on the Bantams squad, the upcoming window is an opportunity for him to do so. With that in mind, here is a look at the favourites to join the club in January, on loan or permanently.

Femi Seriki is yet to establish himself in the Sheffield United first-team. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

Diogo Monteiro - 7/2

January will mark a year since the defender’s arrival at Leeds United from Swiss outfit Servette. A standout at youth level for the Whites, a loan move further down the pyramid could give him some crucial senior experience.

Josh Feeney - 5/1

The Aston Villa prospect is a highly-rated young defender who has been capped by England at various youth levels. While on the books of Fleetwood Town, he featured on the first-team’s bench at just 15.

Ben Nelson - 6/1

A slightly more seasoned young defender, Leicester City’s Nelson has already gained experience through loan stints at Rochdale and Doncaster Rovers.

Femi Seriki - 9/1

An attacking full-back by trade, Seriki is yet to establish himself as a first-team regular at Sheffield United.

Callum Marshall - 10/1

West Ham United’s Marshall is just 19 years of age but the forward has already won senior caps for Northern Ireland.

Nicksoen Gomis - 12/1

The centre-back has impressed for Sheffield United at both under-18 and under-21 level but senior opportunities have proved hard to come by at Bramall Lane.

Miguel Azeez - 12/1

Now 21, regular minutes are crucial for the development of Arsenal prospect Azeez. He has previously spent time on loan at Portsmouth, Ibiza and Wigan Athletic.

Sammy Braybrooke - 12/1