Doncaster’s resurgence in recent months has sparked hope of a late play-off push, but more importantly has got fans relishing the prospect of next season. Even if Grant McCann’s men fall short this term, optimism will be rife ahead of a fresh campaign.

For Doncaster to kick on, however, they must be shrewd in the summer transfer window. Summer dealings can make or break a campaign and fans will understandably be curious about potential incomings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here is an early look at the favourites to join Doncaster in the summer window, courtesy of Readwrite.

Former Doncaster Rovers frontman John Marquis now represents Bristol Rovers. Image: Pete Norton/Getty Images

John Marquis - 5/2

Formerly Doncaster’s chief marksman, Marquis now represents Bristol Rovers but has not enjoyed a particularly prolific season. Blessed with an eye for goal and a wealth of EFL experience, Marquis would arguably be a coup for any League Two side.

Thimothée Lo-Tutala - 3/1

Currently the first choice between the sticks for Doncaster, Lo-Tutala has impressed since joining the club on loan from Hull.

Chris Long - 5/1

Like Marquis, Long is an experienced forward who would arguably bolster most League Two frontlines. Currently on the books of Crewe Alexandra, he has scored nine goals in 32 appearances this season.

Shaun Rooney - 6/1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The defender has been at Fleetwood Town since 2022, when he joined from St Johnstone. He has made 27 league appearances this term but only 15 have been from the start,

Callum McManaman - 13/2

A vastly experienced attacking outlet, McManaman has only made 11 league starts for Wigan this season.

Corey Addai - 8/1

The 26-year-old, who counts Coventry City and Barnsley among his former clubs, is currently Crawley Town’s first-choice stopper.

Elliott List - 9/1