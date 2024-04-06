For a side that spent significant portions of the campaign flirting with the relegation zone, it is a remarkable position to be in at the beginning of April.

With the injury list now considerably smaller, Doncaster have emerged as surprise contenders for a late play-off push and it is proving increasingly difficult to play down their chances.

A run of one defeat in 12 games has caused belief to grow but Rovers boss Grant McCann is keeping a cool head.

Grant McCann's Doncaster Rovers are preparing to face Morecambe. Image: Bruce Rollinson

He said: “It's a cliché, one game at a time, but it's so true. I don't think you can get too far ahead of yourself. We'll put a plan in place over the last couple of days, today and leading into Morecambe as we travel up there to try and get another result, try and get another three points.

"That's the way we'll approach it. The players are in good form, good spirits and good confidence and let's see how we do.”

Morecambe have play-off ambitions of their own, sitting eighth in the table and just two points behind seventh-placed Crawley Town.

McCann said: “Our team's changed a little bit with players back and new players coming in. They're quite similar, they've had a couple of really good results in their last few games - looked strong in the games, scored early in the games, looked like a team full of energy who work and run for each other.