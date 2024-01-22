Burton Albion, Leicester City and Colchester United players are among the favourites to join Harrogate Town before the end of the January transfer window.

The Sulphurites have been quiet in the window, adding just one player to their ranks. James Belshaw’s arrival on a permanent basis following a string of emergency loans delighted fans but the goalkeeper remains the only addition of the month so far.

It remains to be seen whether Harrogate will strengthen before the end of the window, which slams shut on February 1. The squad is hardly in need of an overhaul but some reinforcements could potentially propel Simon Weaver’s men further towards the play-offs.

Here are the Techopedia favourites to join Harrogate in the January window.

Mason Bennett currently plies his trade in League One with Burton Albion. Image: David Rogers/Getty Images

Mason Bennett - 5/1

A versatile player with vast experience of the Championship, Bennett currently plies his trade in League One with Burton Albion. He can operate up front or out wide.

Connor Wickham - 13/2

The experienced frontman has been a free agent since Cardiff City released him at the end of last season. If regular minutes are on offer, a move to League Two could prove tempting.

John Akinde - 7/1

Akinde has made just one league start for Colchester United since returning from an injury lay-off earlier on in the campaign. The 34-year-old has accumulated a wealth of EFL experience and has shone in League Two before.

Will Alves - 8/1

The midfielder is well thought of at Leicester City, although has only recently returned after nearly a year out injured. A loan move to League Two could potentially be of huge benefit to his development.

Charlie Kirk - 8/1

The winger left Charlton Athletic by mutual consent last month but has not yet popped up elsewhere. He struggled for minutes while on the books of the Addicks and Harrogate could potentially offer him a more prominent role.

Richard Keogh - 9/1

Keogh’s best days may be behind him at 37 but would add valuable experience to any EFL dressing room. He is a free agent having recently left Wycombe Wanderers.

Josh Onomah - 10/1

Another free agent, Onomah has not returned to the pitch since Preston North End him released him at the end of the 2022/23 campaign. The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder would arguably be a coup for any League Two club.

Luke Freeman - 10/1